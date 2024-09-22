Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

'Could have been 7...': Stuart Broad reveals untold story of Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes at 2007 T20 WC

Chennai weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 and 5?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

HomeIndia

India

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

A major data breach at Star Health exposed the personal information of over 31 million customers.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...
Star Health data leaked
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A massive hacking incident has hit one of India's largest health insurers, Star Health, exposing the personal information of over 31 million customers. The stolen data, which includes sensitive medical reports, has reportedly been made available to the public through chatbots on the messaging app Telegram.

According to a report by Reuters, the personal data of Star Health's customers is being offered for free via these chatbots. A user with the alias "xenZen" is said to have created these bots, allowing people to request and download various sensitive documents. These documents include policy details, claims information, and even medical diagnoses. Reuters tested the system and managed to download more than 1,500 files containing names, phone numbers, addresses, tax details, copies of ID cards, test results, and medical diagnoses of customers. Some of the documents were as recent as July 2024.

Jason Parker, a security researcher based in the UK, revealed to Reuters that he posed as a potential buyer on an online hacker forum. On the forum, the user "xenZen" claimed responsibility for creating the chatbots and said they had access to 7.24 terabytes of Star Health customer data. A message in the forum warned that if the bot was taken down, another would quickly replace it, indicating the hacker's intent to continue sharing the data.

While Telegram has removed some of the initial chatbots after being alerted to the situation, new ones have reportedly emerged, continuing to offer Star Health's customer data. A Telegram spokesperson, Remi Vaughn, stated that the platform strictly forbids the sharing of private information and removes such content as soon as it is detected. Vaughn mentioned that Telegram moderators use proactive monitoring, AI tools, and user reports to remove millions of harmful posts daily.

Star Health has acknowledged the breach and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to address the issue. The company assured its customers that, despite the hacking incident, their sensitive data remains secure. In a statement, Star Health said, "The unauthorized acquisition and dissemination of customer data is illegal, and we are actively working with law enforcement to address this criminal activity. Star Health assures its customers and partners that their privacy is of paramount importance to us."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Devotees scared about temple offerings amid Tirupati laddu controversy

DNA TV Show: Devotees scared about temple offerings amid Tirupati laddu controversy

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement