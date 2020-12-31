Standoff in Eastern Ladakh: India in talks with China to hold 9th round of commander-level meet

The Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Sr. Colonel Tan Kefei said on Thursday that China and India are in consultations to hold the ninth round of Corps Commander-level meeting to discuss the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

In an online media briefing, Tan said that the two sides have maintained consultations on disengagement of frontline troops and strengthened management of border troops.

China is willing to maintain communication with India through military and diplomatic channels, he said.

The situation in the border areas is generally stable, he said, according to a transcript posted on the Chinese Defence Ministry website.

The last military talks between India and China at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh to resolve the border dispute and de-escalation of forces ended in a stalemate. The soldiers of both countries will remain exposed to minus 20 degrees Celsius temperature.

"There was no headway during the talks as China was not ready to withdraw from the disputed position. We had made it clear there is no going back an inch," said a government source.

"We have firmly stated to China that disengagement will happen at all friction points and not at the selected locations as they want. Our stand is clear," the source said.

The eight Corps Commander level talks between both the countries began at 9:30 am on November 6 and ended at 7 pm on Friday. I

India and China are in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control since April. Several rounds of diplomatic and military talks have not yielded results in scaling down tensions. In fact, both the countries have made heavy deployment of troops along the LAC in Ladakh, the main friction point. Both the armies look prepared to take on the extreme winter chill of the region but are not ready to budge from their stands.

Meanwhile, China has asserted that it recognises the 1959 LAC, which is not at all acceptable to India.

The India-China standoff began in April after Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control and entered into Ladakh, Indian territory. Expansionist Beijing has been claiming the Ladakh area as its own territory and objecting to road construction activities in the region by the Indian government.