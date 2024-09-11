Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How Sunil Patil became Dolly Chaiwala? Viral tea seller's net worth vs world's richest beggar

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's 47th century against Pakistan in Asia cup this day last year

'Standing with...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends stern message to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on reservation in US

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Sunil Patil became Dolly Chaiwala? Viral tea seller's net worth vs world's richest beggar

How Sunil Patil became Dolly Chaiwala? Viral tea seller's net worth vs world's richest beggar

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's 47th century against Pakistan in Asia cup this day last year

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's 47th century against Pakistan in Asia cup this day last year

'Standing with...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends stern message to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on reservation in US

'Standing with...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends stern message to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on reservation in US

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with unique eye colours

8 animals with unique eye colours

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

HomeIndia

India

'Standing with...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends stern message to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on reservation in US

Amit Shah's comments came after Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 02:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Standing with...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends stern message to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on reservation in US
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his remark on reservation and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress' anti-reservation face.

Sending a stern message to Gandhi, Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation's security.

Shah's comments came after Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party." He added that whether it was supporting the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's "anti-national and anti-reservation agenda" in Jammu and Kashmir or making "anti-India statements" on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has "always threatened" the nation's security and hurt sentiments.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront," Shah wrote.

The Union home minister said the thoughts that were in the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition's mind have eventually found their way out as words.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Hindenburg Research alleges SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch's firm illegally accepted payments from listed entities

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale till...

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale till...

Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...

Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Countering the Storm: India’s strategic deployment of automatic weather stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Countering the Storm: India’s strategic deployment of automatic weather stations in Arunachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement