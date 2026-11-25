Comedian mocked Bihari women's Chhath sindoor, sparking outrage. Leaders demanded FIRs. His apology without naming Chhath failed to calm anger.

Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari is facing huge backlash for making vulgar jokes about Bihari women's sindoor tradition during Chhath. Even after his apology, people are demanding FIRs against him in every district of Bihar.

What did Yash Maheshwari say?

On November 21, Maheshwari posted a stand-up video titled "Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy" to his YouTube page. He made fun of the custom of Bihari ladies wearing long orange sindoor during Chhath in the video. He made a comparison between male genitalia and the length of the sindoor. He inquired why someone was wandering about his home looking like Lord Hanuman and compared women wearing sindoor to the god. In another video, he claimed that Haryanvi men should marry Bihari women since the latter enjoyed beating women and the former enjoyed being battered.

During Chhath, married women pray for their husbands' well-being by applying orange sindoor from their nose to their hair parting. A video related to this tradition sparked significant outrage on social media, with many accusing the creator of insulting Bihar's women, culture, and religious faith, despite laughter from the live audience.

Demand for FIRs in all 38 districts

Bihar BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal demanded FIRs against Maheshwari in every district of Bihar, saying attacks on Chhath faith won't be tolerated. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also urged Bihar and Delhi Police to register cases. Supreme Court advocate Amita Sachdeva sent him a legal notice with 24 hours to comply, saying respect for faith and women's dignity is non-negotiable.

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Apology not enough, say people

On November 24 evening, Maheshwari posted a 93-second apology on YouTube, saying he did not intend to hurt religious sentiments and it was 100% his mistake. But he did not mention Chhath, sindoor or Bihari women even once. He has also deactivated his Instagram. Many users said the apology is not enough and questioned Bihar Police's silence. The debate on the limits of comedy has started again.