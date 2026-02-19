Pune Stampede: 20 injured as devotees slip at stares in Shivneri Fort

Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calls her 'Princess'; See pic
According to police reports, the stampede took place between 3:00 and 3:30 A.M. on Thursday, as a group carrying Shiv Jyot and saffron flags was making its way down from the fort.
A stampede at Shivneri Fort in Pune district, Maharashtra, resulted in injuries of over 20 people, including women and children. The incident occurred amid a large gathering celebrating Shivaji Jayanti.
Attendees began assembling at the fort on Wednesday evening to commemorate the event, with the substantial crowd causing congestion within the historic fort's premises.
Despite police efforts to manage the crowd and requests for the group to slow down and halt, the sheer size of the gathering presented significant challenges. In an attempt to find safety, many people climbed onto the fort's aging structures due to the overwhelming number of attendees.
#BREAKING l पुणे शिव जयंती पर शिवनेरी किले में भगदड़ भारी भीड़ के बीच महिलाएं और बच्चे सहित कई श्रद्धालु घायल#Pune #Maharashtra #Shivnerifort #stampede pic.twitter.com/LDlpEM5BpT— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) February 19, 2026
Speaking to ANI, SP Gill clarified that there was no stampede at the site and the incident occurred due to a devotee slipping on the stairs, causing the other three devotees to fall.
"If you look at the Shiv Janmasthan here, on top of the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, a large number of people have been coming here for darshan since yesterday morning, and darshan continued throughout the night...One of the devotees slipped, and due to this, more people fell on the stairs, and three of them got injured. There is no stampede," said SP Gill.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "...If you look at the Shiv Janmasthan here, on top of the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, a large number of people have been coming here for darshan since yesterday morning and darshan continued throughout the… pic.twitter.com/wF93kbuwVT— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026
According to police, someone within the crowd pushed forward, causing 4-5 people to fall down the staircase.
In the midst of the chaos, three people sustained leg injuries, with one confirmed to have a fracture. Emergency services promptly transported the injured to a government hospital in Junnar, where they are presently receiving medical care.