Stampede in Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, killing 6, was caused due to THIS reason, initial report says rumour of...

Six people were dead in the stampede caused at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Several people were left injured, causing a situation of panic. After investigation, the initial reports have revealed the reason that could have triggered the stampede at the temple.

On Sunday morning, Jul 25, six people were dead in the stampede caused at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Several people were left injured, causing a situation of panic. After investigation, the initial reports have revealed the reason that could have triggered the stampede at the temple, located in the Shivalik Hills. Thousands of devotees were gathered at the Mansa Devi temple to offer prayers, when a rumour of an electric shock caused sudden panic among people, and all started running at the stairways leading up to the shrine. Authorities have confirmed that a rumour that a live electric wire had snapped near the stair route, made people run out of control to save their lives.

Police confirms the rumour caused stampede

“We found through photos and videos that someone spread the rumour of an electric wire breaking. However, there is no evidence of electrocution among the injured or the deceased,” District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit said in a press briefing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal corroborated the DM’s statement. “Around 35 people were taken to the hospital. Six were unfortunately declared dead. Prima facie, it appears the rumour of an electric shock led to the stampede. We’re continuing our investigation,” he said.

Now, police is looking at the CCTV footages available inside the temple, and a magisterial inquiry is assured.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces assistance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and said, 'Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, which claimed the lives of 6 people, is deeply saddening. I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. The state government will provide financial assistance of 2 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to the injured. Additionally, orders have been issued for a magisterial inquiry into the incident.'

Mansa devi Temple

Mansa devi Temple, in Haridwar was filled with devotees, that came to offer prayers on the occasion of Hariyali teej. It is one of the Haridwar's Panch Tirthas and is significant Siddhpeets. Maa Mansa devi is the goddess of wish fulfillment.