Stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, 6 feared dead, several injured

Stampede at Mansa Devi temple in haridwar. As per reports, 5 feared dead, several injured

At least 6 people are killed in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, a religious city of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, July 27 due to heavy crowd. As per reports, several people have been injured in this incident and Police is deployed for the rescue operations on the site.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told to ANI, that '6 people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited.'

(It is a developing story)