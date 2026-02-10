FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'

Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction in Kubernetes community

BCCI finally breaks silence on Pakistan's U-turn to play IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup

Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi; what's the issue?

No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure and constitutional provisions

Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says

'Main shama mangta hoon': Govinda finally breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's claims, reveals on alleged love affair with newcomer actress

Inside Indra’s: How a Lawyer Is Taking Jaipur’s Textile Industry Global

Stampede at Gwalior's Navgrah temple, one woman killed, six others injured, details here

Ranbir Kapoor on fatherhood: ‘I want to be friend to Raha’, build closer bond than he had with Rishi Kapoor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'

Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his life

Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction in Kubernetes community

Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

HomeIndia

INDIA

Stampede at Gwalior's Navgrah temple, one woman killed, six others injured, details here

In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh, a stampede during the Navgrah Peetha Kalash Yatra in Dabra, Gwalior. At least 1 crushed to death, and two other women were seriously injured.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Stampede at Gwalior's Navgrah temple, one woman killed, six others injured, details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh, a stampede during the Navgrah Peetha Kalash Yatra in Dabra, Gwalior. At least 1 crushed to death, and two other women were seriously injured after the crowd swelled causing chaos, where people started to fall over each other. 

The Navgrah Peetha Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, which began today and continues until February 20th, began with the Kalash Yatra.

1 killed, 2 injured

Rati Sahu, a resident of Hanuman Colony, tragically died in the accident. Elderly Vimala and Kala Batham were seriously injured and have been hospitalized.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'
Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his life
Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction in Kubernetes community
Hardeep Singh Tiwana: Indian technologist earns rare global distinction
Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi; what's the issue?
Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Congress leaders
No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure and constitutional provisions
No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure, provisions
Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says
Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know w
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement