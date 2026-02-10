Stampede at Gwalior's Navgrah temple, one woman killed, six others injured, details here

In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh, a stampede during the Navgrah Peetha Kalash Yatra in Dabra, Gwalior. At least 1 crushed to death, and two other women were seriously injured.

The Navgrah Peetha Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, which began today and continues until February 20th, began with the Kalash Yatra.

1 killed, 2 injured

Rati Sahu, a resident of Hanuman Colony, tragically died in the accident. Elderly Vimala and Kala Batham were seriously injured and have been hospitalized.