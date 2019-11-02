Staggered working hours for Delhi govt offices during odd-even scheme: Check timing of all departments

Working hours for 42 of the 21 government offices will be from 10.30 pm to 7 pm and for the rest of them, it will be from 9.30 am to 6 pm.

As Delhi reels under a thick blanket of smog and air quality falling further into 'hazardous' category, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Friday announced staggered office timings for its offices during the 12-day period from November 4 to November 15 when the odd-even scheme will be under play.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and bring down pollution in the city which has reached an alarming level.

"This is the first experiment of staggered office timings. Private offices are not included but next time we will consider staggered timing for them also," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference on Friday.

Only the offices that come under the Delhi government will be covered under the order. Kejriwal said the government will consider the same for private offices the next time.

Most of the government in Delhi open between 9 am to 9:30 am. Under the experiment, working hours of 21 of the 42 government offices will be from 10.30 pm to 7 pm and for the rest of them, it will from 9.30 am to 6 pm.

This will be applicable only during the odd-even scheme from November 4-15.

Earlier in September, Kejriwal had said that Delhi government would implement Lt Governor Anil Baijal's suggestions regarding stagger working hours.

In a tweet, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot shared the order issued by the general administration department. According to the order, offices like municipal corporations, home, transport, directorate of education, state election commission, information and publicity, public works excise and urban development will open at 10.30 am.

Offices of power, planning finance, health, tourism, revenue are among those that will work from 9.30 am to 6 pm.

"Another step by Delhi Govt to combat Air Pollution. Timings of offices @ ITO & Civil Lines have been staggered during #OddEven Scheme from 4th Nov-15th Nov..." Gahlot tweeted.

Earlier today, the Environment Pollution (prevention & control) Authority declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction work till November 5 and bursting of crackers throughout the winter season in the region.

As Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, Kejriwal earlier in the day said that the region has turned into a gas chamber. The chief minister was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students.