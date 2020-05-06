Staff member at army officer's training academy in Chennai tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member working at the Army Officer's Training Academy in Chennai has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual was part of the kitchen staff in the academy. The person was admitted to a government hospital after complaints about chest congestion.

The recent contacts of the individuals have been quarantined.

Right now, the academy is functioning with minimal staff.

One batch of cadets passed out of the academy in March. Term break for current batch began prior to nation-wide lockdown, so the cadets haven't returned to the academy.

Strict preventive measures are in place at the academy in light of the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 4058 coronavirus cases out of which 1485 have been cured, and 33 have died.