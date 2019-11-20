'Stable govt in Maharashtra soon': NCP-Congress after meeting on power-sharing, discussion to continue

After another round of meeting on Maharashtra, NCP and Congress on Wednesday said they are sure they will be able to give a stable government in the state very soon.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the two parties had had a long and positive discussion.

"Discussions will continue. I am sure we will be able to give a stable government to Maharashtra very soon," he said.

NCP's Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at the press conference, said, "Congress-NCP together decided that we must give an alternate government in Maharashtra. It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together. We are trying our best to resolve all issues. We will provide an alternate government as soon as possible."

Here is what we know about Sena-NCP-Congress formula

Leaders of the NCP and the Congress met in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the power-sharing formula with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Nawab Malik from the NCP and Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan from the Congress were present in the meeting at the NCP chief's residence in Delhi.

The three parties are likely to share ministerial berths according to their strength in the assembly. Accordingly, 16-15-12 formula is being charted out between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively.

The formula finalised in the meeting will be presented to top leadership of the two parties and after their approval will be taken to the Shiv Sena.

Sena is locked in talks with Congress and NCP after its alliance with the BJP fell apart. BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.