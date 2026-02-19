FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Stabbed multiple times, head smashed by flower pot: Chilling murder of 30-year-old woman by ex-husband over her remarriage in Hyderabad

In a horrific incident from Hyderabad, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times, and head smashed with a flower pot by her ex husband at her apartment over her recent second marriage. The victim is identified as Sunitha was brutally murdered by her ex-husband Mahesh.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

In a horrific incident from Hyderabad, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times, and head smashed with a flower pot by her ex husband at her apartment over her recent second marriage. The victim is identified as Sunitha was brutally murdered by her ex-husband Mahesh, who has been working abroad. Both of them worked as software engineers. 

The incident occurred in Hyderabad at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, February 19, when Mahesh allegedly break into the apartment of Sunitha and attacked her with two sharp weapons. Later smashed her head with a flower pot. Sunitha died on the spot.

Why did he killed her?

As per Police, Mahesh and Sunitha had married in 2022, and they both gone to Canada. However, due to differences and Sunitha returned to India after five days of living together and filed a complaint of domestic violence against him in Maharashtra. The couple filed a mutual divorce in 2024. 

When Mahesh returned back to India in 2025 due to the death of his mother, he was unable to travel back as a look-out notice had been issued against him in connection with Sunitha’s case, and his passport was suspended. Since then, he has been staying jobless in his native village in Telangana, news agency PTI reported.

Police believe that Mahesh was angry and frustrated over not able to travel back to Canada due to Sunitha's domestic violence complaint and also on her remarriage. 

Due to this, he traced Sunitha's residence in Hyderabad and stayed in nearby hostel for two months. He then executed his plan to murder Sunitha. As per Sunitha's second husband who filed the complaint, she was three months pregnant. 

Police launched a manhunt and traced the accused from his apartment and knives were recovered from his bag.

