Stabbed multiple times for over four hours: Slain IB official Ankit Sharma's autopsy report brings out brutal truths

A postmortem examination of the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative Ankit Sharma, who was slain amid raging communal violence in northeast Delhi, has now revealed a few brutal truths. According to the autopsy report, Sharma was brutally stabbed to death multiple times by a sharp object for over four hours, leading to his death.

The autopsy report states: "Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects." The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death.

Ankit Sharma (26), who had worked for the IB as a security assistant since 2017, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

Delhi Police had said that Sharma, after returning home from his office on the fated day, had gone out to assess the situation when he was confronted by a violent mob that beat him up and stabbed him to death, later dumping his body in the drain. Ankit's father, Devendra Sharma, has confirmed that his son had indeed gone out to assess the situation soon after returning from his office at around 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

However, when he didn`t return home for hours, the family members started looking for him. "We also went to the GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals to check whether he was admitted, but could not find him," his father said.

Ankit's family kept searching for him till 3 AM on Wednesday. Finally, at around 10 AM, they learnt that the IB official's body was lying inside the Chand Bagh drain. "We never thought he will be killed," Ankit's father said.

His family had accused the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, and his associates of being involved in the killing.

The Delhi Police, too, on Thursday named AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in an FIR registered under section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) for the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma.

Hussain, however, denied his role and rejected the allegations.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence, that had raged for over three days in the national capital, reached 38 on Thursday, with around 200 people injured. However, normalcy seems to be returning in Delhi after days of violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) marked certain areas, especially in the northeast district, in the national capital.