‘Sssh koi hai’: Atiq Ahmed went to relieve himself, so did the TV media

It all started like a suspense film. A group of camera people was chasing down mafia don-cum-politician Atiq Ahmed during his transfer from a Gujarat jail to an Uttar Pradesh cell.

Some politicians on TV were constantly reminding everyone of ‘occasional’ car accidents. The references were obvious! After all, it’s the bulldozer era where ‘faisla’ happens ‘on the spot’ a la Sunny Paaji style.

However, nobody anticipated what was going to happen after this!

The cavalcade stopped at a place and the plethora of greedy cameras was waiting with bated breath for something dramatic. Somebody came out of the cavalcade, but the TV footage I had access to, couldn’t establish the identity. The cameraperson took a few quick steps towards the subject and it was obvious due to the white headgear that it was nobody other than the alleged ‘master-planner’ himself--Atiq Ahmed.

But oh god! This went bizarre quickly after this.

I am not joking, Atiq Ahmed simply wanted to relieve himself, but blame it on his dark deeds, he couldn’t even do that in peace. This is like getting punished for your crimes while you’re alive.

Take that Atiq, now you have to piss with 500 cameras following you closely. And I am not exaggerating, the camera guy actually zoomed in. I am sure it was not for white balancing!

As if it was not enough for the entire family and well wishers running behind in cars, the prying cameras ensured the total mockery of a serious situation. Atiq and friends might be mentally ready for the court battle or whatever, this particular zoom in is likely to scar me for life!

