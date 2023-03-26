SSC Selection Post Phase XI: Application process to end tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the application process for Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts tomorrow (March 27). Candidates can go through the SSC notification on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts is March 27. The Computer-based examination will be held in June-July 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 5369 vacancies in different departments.
Important dates:
- Dates for submission of online applications: 06.03.2023 to 27.03.2023
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 27.03.2023 (up to 23:00)
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: 28.03.2023 (23:00)
- Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 28.03.2023 (23:00)
- Last date for payment through Challan: 29.03.2023
- Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 03.04.2023 to 05.04.2023 (23:00)
- Dates of Computer-Based Examination: June-July 2023 (tentatively)
Selection Procedure: The selection is based on Computer Based Mode Exam consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions
SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
- Register and proceed with the application
- Select the post, fill out the application form, and upload the required document
- Pay the fee and submit the application
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
SSC Phase XI Exam Notification