SSC Selection Post Phase XI: Application process to end tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the application process for Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts tomorrow (March 27). Candidates can go through the SSC notification on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts is March 27. The Computer-based examination will be held in June-July 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 5369 vacancies in different departments.

Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 06.03.2023 to 27.03.2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 27.03.2023 (up to 23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 28.03.2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 28.03.2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan: 29.03.2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 03.04.2023 to 05.04.2023 (23:00)

Dates of Computer-Based Examination: June-July 2023 (tentatively)

Selection Procedure: The selection is based on Computer Based Mode Exam consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions

SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and proceed with the application

Select the post, fill out the application form, and upload the required document

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

SSC Phase XI Exam Notification