SSC Selection Post Phase XI: Application process to end tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

The Computer-based examination will be held in June-July 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the application process for Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts tomorrow (March 27). Candidates can go through the SSC notification on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts is March 27. The Computer-based examination will be held in June-July 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 5369 vacancies in different departments.

Important dates:

  • Dates for submission of online applications: 06.03.2023 to 27.03.2023
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 27.03.2023 (up to 23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: 28.03.2023 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 28.03.2023 (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan: 29.03.2023
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 03.04.2023 to 05.04.2023 (23:00)
  • Dates of Computer-Based Examination: June-July 2023 (tentatively) 

Selection Procedure: The selection is based on Computer Based Mode Exam consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions

SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Select the post, fill out the application form, and upload the required document
  • Pay the fee and submit the application
  • Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

SSC Phase XI Exam Notification

