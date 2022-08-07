Rape accused, Maoist leader and more: Know who are Partha Chatterjee's neighbours in jail

File photo: Partha Chatterjee

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has been lodged in jail on charges of corruption in the SSC recruitment scam.

On August 5, Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee (accused in the same case) were sent to 14-day judicial custody till August 18 by a Kolkata Court in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea.

For now, the former cabinet minister of the state and the ousted general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will have to stay in the correctional facility of the Presidency. Partha is in cell number 2 in the Presidency Jail.

But who are Partha's neighbours in the cell? Check here:

Aftab Ansari: Accused of attack on the American Center in Kolkata

Aftab Ansari lives in the cell next to Partha. He is accused of the attack on the American Center in Kolkata on January 22, 2002. In the incident, four constables and a security guard were killed and 24 people were injured. He was accused of having links with Al Qaeda.

Sudipto Sen: Saradha scam mastermind

Saradha chief Sudipta Sen is also a neighbour of Partha in jail. Sudipta was arrested in May 2015. Saradha group has been accused of embezzling crores from investors.

Chhatradhar Mahato: Maoist leader

Maoist leader Chhatradhar Mahato, who is involved in the Lalgarh movement, is in Partha's ward. He was arrested for the first time on September 25, 2009 from Lalgarh. There are several charges against him, including the murder of a CPM worker in Lalgarh.

Chhatradhar was released from jail in February 2020 after the Calcutta High Court reduced his sentence. However, he was arrested NIA in March 2021 and was charged under the UAPA Act in two old cases in 2009.

Goutam Kundu: Rose Valley scam mastermind

Rose Valley chief Goutam Kundu is also in a jail ward with Partha. Rose Valley was accused of bilking investors of more than Rs 5,000 crore. Kundu was arrested by ED in May 2015 on the basis of SEBI's complaint.

Kader Khan: Park Street rape case accused

Kader Khan is the prime accused in the Park Street gang-rape case. In 2012, five people were accused of raping a young woman named Suzette Jordan in a moving car on Park Street.

