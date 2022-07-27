SSC scam: Huge amount of cash recovered from another flat of Bengal minister's aide Arpita Mukherjee | Photo: PTI

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate discovered a significant sum of cash in Arpita Mukherjee's second apartment in south Kolkata. Arpita Mukherjee is allegedly a close acquaintance of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday (July 23) in connection with a school recruitment scam, according to the authorities.

The central body also detained Mukherjee on July 23, a day after discovering illegal cash worth more than Rs 21 crore in her south Kolkata apartment. This time, the cash was recovered in a different apartment she owned in Belghoria, on the outskirts of the city.

READ | 1200-year-old Lord Vishnu idol unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the source, ED investigators could not find the keys to two flats in Belghoria's Rathtala neighbourhood, so they had to smash through a door to gain entry. "We have found a good amount of money from one of the flats in a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount," he told.

Several "important" documents were also discovered during a search in the apartments. Mukherjee told the ED about her properties in and around Kolkata while being questioned. The agency has been conducting raids at seven locations since Wednesday morning. When questioned about the minister's and Mukherjee's interrogation, the official claimed that while Mukherjee had been "cooperative throughout," Chatterjee had not.

READ | Sahitya Akademi Award winner Atulananda Goswami passes away at 87

The West Bengal School Service Commission's recommendations were used by the CBI to investigate alleged discrepancies in the hiring of Group-C and D workers as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools. The ED is tracing the scam's cash flow. At the time of the alleged violations, Chatterjee served as the education minister.

(With Inputs from PTI)