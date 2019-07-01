SSC releases admit card for SI, ASI CISF; download @ sscer.org

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) admit cards for SI, ASI CISF, CAPF has been released by Staff Selection Commission Eastern Region, Kolkata for CISF exams on the official website sscer.org.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC exam can now download admit cards by logging on to the official website — sscer.org.

Follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sscer.org

Step 2: Click on the link — 'Know your status and download E — Admit Card'

Step 3: Once the page is opened, fill in all the details including date of birth, registration number and other information. Enter submit.

Step 4: After filling all the information, click submit. The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download, take a print or e-mail their admit card for further reference.

Note: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) examination from July 22 to 24, 2019.

SSC had conducted Paper 1 from March 12 to March 16, 2019 whose results were declared on May 25, 2019 on the official website sscer.ord. The examination was held across 236 venues in 97 states. A total of 8,20,683 candidates had appeared for the exam.

SSC AI, CISF will have 1557 openings for Sub-Inspector post.