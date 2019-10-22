SSC CISF Exam 2018: Tentative answer keys released, check @ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer keys for the Paper-2 exam of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website- ssc.nic.in

The exam was held on September 27, 2019.

The candidates can use their User ID and password and submit their challenges to the answer key from October 22, 2019, to October 25, 2019.

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge through online mode.

Steps to check the tentative answer key:

Step 1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Under the Login section, Enter your username.

Step 3. Enter your password.

Step 4. Enter Login.

Step 5. Tentative answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout for future reference.