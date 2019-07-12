SSC 2019: PET, PST exam dates for ASI, SI, CAPFs posts announced, check for admit card @ ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors.

The exam will be conducted between July 22 and July 31.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can check details regarding the release of the admit card for the same by logging on to the official website ssc.nic.in

Here is the direct link to check the answer key for SSC CPO 2019: ssc.nic.in

Follow below-mentioned steps to download the admit card for PET/PST SSC CPO for CAPFs, SI and ASI posts:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for download admit card notification saying PET/PST SSC CPO admit card.

Step 3: Open the link and submit all the details, the answer key will be available on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can download, e-mail or take a print of the answer key.