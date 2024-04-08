Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

One of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu, Sriperumbudur, will cast its vote on April 19 in the first phase of the election.

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has been announced by the Election Commission. The voting will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and the results will be declared on June 4. One of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu, Sriperumbudur, will cast its vote on April 19 in the first phase of the election. In the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for Sriperumbudur constituency was 1407153. It is worth noting that counting of votes for the Sriperumbudur constituency will also take place on June 4.

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

All the major political parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations since the election schedule was announced. As the election process advances, some parties are unveiling their candidates, while others have already released their lists of candidates. In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections for the Sriperumbudur Constituency in 2024, V.N. Venugopal from TMC (M) and Edappadi K Palaniswami from AIADMK.

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate T. R. Baalu won from Sriperumbudur with a total of 793281 votes. DMK defeated PMK candidate Vaithilingam A, who received 285326 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, ADMK candidate Hukum Singh won from Sriperumbudur, securing 545820 votes. He had defeated DMK candidate Jagathrakshakan S. Thiru.