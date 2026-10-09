Watch Video: Modi supporter slapped at INDIA bloc's protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police files FIR

A Srinagar man, Fahim Nazir, alleged he was assaulted at an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi's Connaught Place for raising pro-Modi slogans. Delhi Police filed an FIR against unidentified persons.

A man from Srinagar, Fahim Nazir, claimed he was assaulted during an opposition protest in Delhi for raising pro-Modi slogans while holding a placard supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following his complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified individuals.

What happened at the protest

According to Nazir, he went to the protest organised by the INDIA bloc not as a supporter but to oppose it. He was chanting "Narendra Modi zindabad, CJP murdabad" among protesters who were raising anti-government slogans. Videos depict a heated slogan exchange between Nazir and others at a protest, escalating into a scuffle, during which Nazir alleged that supporters of Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi assaulted him. "I have suffered injuries to my head and arm. I have a severe headache," Nazir told NDTV.

He said he had gone to question Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft made by the opposition. "I went to protest against the INDIA bloc and the negative narrative they have created against PM Modi, the Home Minister and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. When you won in 2004 and 2009, there were no irregularities? Now that PM Modi has been winning since 2014, you claim votes are being stolen," he said.

Police and political reactions

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown individuals, with the investigation ongoing. The BJP reacted vigorously, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accusing Congress workers of attacking the man in a video posted on X. "Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi, Congress workers encircled him and beat him up," Bhandari wrote.

Also read: Railways cancels all incoming mail and express trains to Delhi on Oct 10 as CJP, INDIA bloc prepare protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The opposition has been protesting in Delhi since October 6 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, demanding his resignation. The official claims that the opposition is attempting to incite unrest in the country.