FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports and the rupee suffer?

US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports, rupee suffer?

Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar, claims he paid Rakhi Sawant during #MeToo row

Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar

Ahmedabad's Pre-Navratri Rush: Gen Z pays up to Rs 15000 for IV drips ahead of 'Dandiya Night'; Here's why

Ahmedabad's Pre-Navratri Rush: Gen Z pays up to Rs 15000 for IV drips

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Watch Video: Modi supporter slapped at INDIA bloc's protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police files FIR

A Srinagar man, Fahim Nazir, alleged he was assaulted at an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi's Connaught Place for raising pro-Modi slogans. Delhi Police filed an FIR against unidentified persons.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Watch Video: Modi supporter slapped at INDIA bloc's protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police files FIR
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man from Srinagar, Fahim Nazir, claimed he was assaulted during an opposition protest in Delhi for raising pro-Modi slogans while holding a placard supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following his complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified individuals.

What happened at the protest

According to Nazir, he went to the protest organised by the INDIA bloc not as a supporter but to oppose it. He was chanting "Narendra Modi zindabad, CJP murdabad" among protesters who were raising anti-government slogans. Videos depict a heated slogan exchange between Nazir and others at a protest, escalating into a scuffle, during which Nazir alleged that supporters of Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi assaulted him. "I have suffered injuries to my head and arm. I have a severe headache," Nazir told NDTV.

He said he had gone to question Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft made by the opposition. "I went to protest against the INDIA bloc and the negative narrative they have created against PM Modi, the Home Minister and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. When you won in 2004 and 2009, there were no irregularities? Now that PM Modi has been winning since 2014, you claim votes are being stolen," he said.

Police and political reactions

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown individuals, with the investigation ongoing. The BJP reacted vigorously, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accusing Congress workers of attacking the man in a video posted on X. "Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi, Congress workers encircled him and beat him up," Bhandari wrote.

Also read: Railways cancels all incoming mail and express trains to Delhi on Oct 10 as CJP, INDIA bloc prepare protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The opposition has been protesting in Delhi since October 6 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, demanding his resignation. The official claims that the opposition is attempting to incite unrest in the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Navanethem Pillay winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2026? Know her India connection
Who is Navanethem Pillay winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2026? Know her Indian roots
US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports and the rupee suffer?
US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports, rupee suffer?
Delhi Shutdown On October 10? Check what's open and closed amid CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Shutdown On Oct 10? Check what's open and close amid Jantar Mantar protest
Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar, claims he paid Rakhi Sawant during #MeToo row
Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar
Why did BCCI keep Rohit Sharma’s rehab quiet after IPL 2026? 32 players treated as CoE budget jumps by Rs 35 crore
Why did BCCI keep Rohit Sharma’s rehab quiet after IPL 2026? 32 players treated
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement