India

Srinagar Lok Sabha election results 2019 Live: Farooq Abdullah win fourth term in Lok Sabha

Who will win?

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 11:52 AM IST

Srinagar Lok Sabha election results 2019 

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah got 1,06,750 votes and defeated Aga Syed Mohsin of the PDP by 70,050 votes in the Srinagar constituency. This will be Abdullah's fourth term in the Lok Sabha, having been a member in 1980, 2009 and 2017 previously.

JKNC: Farooq Abdullah (106,750 Votes 57% Votes)

JKPDP: Aga Syed Mohsin (36,700 Votes 20% Votes)

JKPC: Irfan Raza Ansari (28,773 Votes 15% Votes)

BJP: Sheikh Khalid Jehangir (4,631 Votes 2% Votes)

IND: Bilal Sultan (1,630 Votes 1% Votes)

NOTA: Nota (1,566 Votes 1% Votes)

IND: Abdul Rashid Banday (1,537 Votes 1% Votes)

MNP: Nazir Ahmad Sofi (1,507 Votes 1% Votes)

Sri Nagar Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Like in previous elections, Lok Sabha poll in Srinagar, the capital of J&K is being keenly watched, not just in India but internationally. A traditional National Conference stronghold, sitting MP Farooq Abdullah is again running. He is up against PDP's Aga Syed Mohsin, BJP's Khalid Jahangir and Peoples Conference's Irfan Ansari. Congress which is an ally of NC, has stayed away from contesting Srinagar to return the favour extended by Abdullahs in Jammu seats. 

In the 2014 elections, there was a major upset when Farooq lost to PDP's Tariq Karra. But Karra defected to Congress midway through the term and a bypoll was necessitated. While Farooq won the election, but it will be better known for the unfortunate controversies which happened on that day. Leetul Gogoi,  a Major in the Indin Army dragged a man infront of his jeep leading to global condemnation. The turnout was dismal 7% and nine people were killed in violence. 

Turnout remains a big concern with Kashmir witnessing prolonged duration of unrest in the last couple of years. National Conference has raised the rhetoric in the poll campaign with Omar Abdullah demanding separate PM for J&K, Farooq saying divorce from India is inevitable if Article 370 is scrapped. 

In total there are around 12.90 lakh voters who are eligible to choose the next MP from Srinagar. Arrangement has been made to accommodate migrant voters with booths in Jammu and Delhi. 
The seat has been won ten times by National Conference with veteran politician winning thrice. When Srinagar votes on 18th April, senior Abdullah looks like an overwhelming favourite for his fourth term in Lok Sabha. 

