Srinagar Blast Update: Explosion at Nowgam police station slows progress of terror module investigation

A massive accidental explosion destroyed the Nowgam police station in Srinagar late Friday night, killing nine people and injuring 32 others. The blast also badly affected an ongoing investigation into a Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked terror module.

The police station had been the centre of a widening probe for the past two weeks. The investigation began after Jaish posters threatening the police appeared in Bonpora. During the inquiry, officers uncovered a major “white-collar terrorism” network involving doctors and other highly educated individuals. The group was allegedly storing and transporting explosives disguised as industrial chemicals. Large quantities of explosive materials were recovered from Faridabad, and officials said the substances were similar to those used in previous high-impact attacks, such as the Red Fort blast.

The seized chemicals were brought to the Nowgam police station, an old migrant property surrounded by homes, for testing. Teams from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), the forensic science laboratory, and the revenue department were collecting and packing samples around 11:20 p.m. when the explosion occurred. The blast, heard up to 15 kilometres away, set the building on fire and damaged dozens of nearby houses.

Fire and SDRF teams worked through the night to control the blaze. Security forces immediately sealed all access routes, allowing entry only to senior officers.

A police officer who was at the site described the scene as “horrific,” adding that teams had been handling the samples with extreme care. “Suddenly, a massive blast engulfed the entire station. Fire teams worked all night to retrieve bodies and rescue the injured,” he said.

Residents also reported widespread panic. Nazir Ahmad, who lives nearby, said, “I heard a thunderous sound. The police station caught fire within seconds. People inside were shouting for help. Many houses around us were damaged, and several civilians suffered minor injuries.”

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed that the blast happened during the sampling of volatile chemical substances recovered from the Faridabad module. “Because the materials were unstable, forensic teams had been working very cautiously for two days. Unfortunately, an accidental explosion took place around 11:20 p.m. Any other speculation is unnecessary,” he said.

The incident has raised questions about why large quantities of dangerous chemicals were being stored and tested inside a police station located in a densely populated area. Officials said the SIA had chosen the Nowgam station for sampling because it is handling the Jaish poster case and the broader white-collar terror network.

Investigators are now analysing evidence and questioning witnesses to identify the exact cause of the blast. Locals recall only a minor explosion in the area in the late 1990s, nothing close to the scale of Friday’s incident, which has devastated the police station leading the probe and shaken the entire Nowgam area.