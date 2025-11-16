FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch

Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, born in red-light area, her fan mortgaged horse to watch her film 22 times, she is...

BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to...

Ukraine War Update: Russian attacks kill nine in latest strike

Srinagar Blast Update: Explosion at Nowgam police station slows progress of terror module investigation

Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar airport to begin flight operations by…, check details here

'People rejected poison of caste division': PM Modi on Bihar election results

'Nothing came out of Operation Sindoor': Farooq Abdullah says India, Pakistan should improve ties

Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale', blending Dharma with 'mind-bending visuals', call it 'global blockbuster'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch

Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan, family perform asthi visarjan

Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar airport to begin flight operations by…, check details here

Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar ai

Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale', blending Dharma with 'mind-bending visuals', call it 'global blockbuster'

Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea

HomeIndia

INDIA

Srinagar Blast Update: Explosion at Nowgam police station slows progress of terror module investigation

The blast also badly affected an ongoing investigation into a Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked terror module.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 07:16 AM IST

Srinagar Blast Update: Explosion at Nowgam police station slows progress of terror module investigation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A massive accidental explosion destroyed the Nowgam police station in Srinagar late Friday night, killing nine people and injuring 32 others. The blast also badly affected an ongoing investigation into a Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked terror module.

The police station had been the centre of a widening probe for the past two weeks. The investigation began after Jaish posters threatening the police appeared in Bonpora. During the inquiry, officers uncovered a major “white-collar terrorism” network involving doctors and other highly educated individuals. The group was allegedly storing and transporting explosives disguised as industrial chemicals. Large quantities of explosive materials were recovered from Faridabad, and officials said the substances were similar to those used in previous high-impact attacks, such as the Red Fort blast.

The seized chemicals were brought to the Nowgam police station, an old migrant property surrounded by homes, for testing. Teams from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), the forensic science laboratory, and the revenue department were collecting and packing samples around 11:20 p.m. when the explosion occurred. The blast, heard up to 15 kilometres away, set the building on fire and damaged dozens of nearby houses.

Fire and SDRF teams worked through the night to control the blaze. Security forces immediately sealed all access routes, allowing entry only to senior officers.

A police officer who was at the site described the scene as “horrific,” adding that teams had been handling the samples with extreme care. “Suddenly, a massive blast engulfed the entire station. Fire teams worked all night to retrieve bodies and rescue the injured,” he said.

Residents also reported widespread panic. Nazir Ahmad, who lives nearby, said, “I heard a thunderous sound. The police station caught fire within seconds. People inside were shouting for help. Many houses around us were damaged, and several civilians suffered minor injuries.”

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed that the blast happened during the sampling of volatile chemical substances recovered from the Faridabad module. “Because the materials were unstable, forensic teams had been working very cautiously for two days. Unfortunately, an accidental explosion took place around 11:20 p.m. Any other speculation is unnecessary,” he said.

The incident has raised questions about why large quantities of dangerous chemicals were being stored and tested inside a police station located in a densely populated area. Officials said the SIA had chosen the Nowgam station for sampling because it is handling the Jaish poster case and the broader white-collar terror network.

Investigators are now analysing evidence and questioning witnesses to identify the exact cause of the blast. Locals recall only a minor explosion in the area in the late 1990s, nothing close to the scale of Friday’s incident, which has devastated the police station leading the probe and shaken the entire Nowgam area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family
'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan, family perform asthi visarjan
Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH
Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what hap
Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, born in red-light area, her fan mortgaged horse to watch her film 22 times, she is...
Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, she is..
BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to...
BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one termed ultimate disaster, but later earned..., it is...
Amitabh, Mithun shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE