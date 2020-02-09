Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Buddhist shrine in Sarnath today

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is on a three-day visit to India, will pay a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, followed by the Buddhist shrine in Sarnath on Sunday (February 9).

Security has been beefed up in the city ahead of his visit.

After landing in the holy city, Rajapaksa will first offer his prayers at the temples.

On Monday, Rajapaksa will visit Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya Centre and later in the day, he would emplane for Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. He would offer his prayers at the ancient hill temple of Lord Venkateswara nearby Tirumala on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan PM is on a state visit to India from 8 – 11 Feb 2020 on the invitation of PM Modi. Rajapaksa is on his first overseas tour and chose India as his first destination after he was appointed the Prime Minister of his country in November last year.

On Saturday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks on issues ranging from trade to security.

He also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, President Ram Nath Kovind on wide-ranging issues.

Mahinda has served as the President of the island country from 2005-2015. He is credited with a military victory that ended a 26-year long separatist civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels during his presidency.

This is the first time in the history of the country that two brothers-Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda Rajapaksa-are in the positions of President and Prime Minister.