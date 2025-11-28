FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
56 killed in Sri Lanka floods: India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploys INS Vikrant to support rescue ops, PM Modi offers condolences

According to the Disaster Management Centre, nearly 44,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather. More than 20,000 army personnel have been deployed to provide relief and rescue operations across the country.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

56 killed in Sri Lanka floods: India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploys INS Vikrant to support rescue ops, PM Modi offers condolences
Cyclone Ditwah brushed the country's eastern coast on Friday (Photo credit: AFP).
At least 56 people have been killed and over a dozen others remain missing across Sri Lanka as floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains caused widespread devastation this week. Videos from the island country uploaded on social media platforms show houses being washed away. Most train services have been cancelled across Sri Lanka. Cyclone Ditwah, which began as a deep depression, brushed the country's eastern coast on Friday, bringing more rains.

River levels continue to rise in Sri Lanka, and its Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has warned residents in low-lying areas to move to higher regions. Sri Lanka's meteorological department has forecasted more than 200 mm (7.8 inch) of rain in some central and northern parts of the nation. Key roads connecting provinces have been shut and all trains, except for a few essential services, have been cancelled.

According to the DMC, nearly 44,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather. More than 20,000 army personnel have been deployed to provide relief and rescue operations across the country. Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its monsoon season but it is rare for the country to witness weather extremities at such levels. The ongoing floods mark the worst episode of weather-related turmoil in the country in recent years. The worst flooding to hit Sri Lanka in the 21st century was in June 2003 when over 250 people died and hundreds of thousands were displaced. In response to a request from Sri Lankan authorities, India has agreed to deploy its helicopters from INS Vikrant to support the rescue and relief operations.

