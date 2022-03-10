Sri Krishnaji and Sri Preethaji manifest world peace and oneness on World Oneness Day

Hyderabad (Telengana): Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, co-founders of Ekam - A World Centre for Enlightenment, celebrated World Oneness Day on March 7. Millions of people throughout the world meditated with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji online on this day to kick off the world oneness wave. It was a celebration of humanity's collective consciousness, as well as a generation shaped by the concept of Oneness.

On the evening of March 7, millions of people from over 100 countries came together online as a -one race, one being- with their hearts beating in sync to stop all forms of world separation. The purpose of Globe Oneness Day is to bring the world closer together and to promote oneness. During the magnificent event, almost 5000 seekers witnessed the live celebrations at Ekam.

“There are more than 40-50 conflicts and wars going on currently in different parts of the world. We are in the middle of a severe humanitarian crisis,” explained Sri Krishnaji. Millions of attendees from across the world who had joined through online connections and other social channels were absorbed in his words. “War cannot solve any problem in this world,” Sri Krishnaji said, “it will only fuel further problems in the world.”

Sri Krishnaji emphasized that war will only result in unhealed emotional wounds that will be passed down through generations, perpetuating a cycle of hatred and enmity that will last for centuries.

Everyone meditated for 21 minutes in hope of reducing wars and conflicts and focusing people's energies on higher advancement, greater purpose, and thriving in communities while remaining connected to one another and nature.

"I envision creating enlightened beings who are founded in compassion and oneness," Sri Krishnaji stated to the thousands who were present at the Ekam festivities.

"Every human being must be in a state of oneness," Sri Preethaji stated, "which is to be inseparable from the other, connected to the other, and compassionate toward the other."

“If you ever wondered, "How am I accountable for all of these problems?" as a common person, you're not alone,” Sri Krishnaji observed, "You may not be accountable for all of these problems, but you do have the power to solve them." Awakening to compassion and oneness is the only way out, he emphasized.

Everyone entered a prayer and Deeksha to ensure that world leaders lead their societies from a place of compassion and that all teachers, politicians, entrepreneurs, bureaucrats, and policymakers function from a place of enormous compassion and oneness. And all humans see the planet as their mother, with a deep connection and sanctity to her, and a desire to protect and save her from this state of oneness.

“I genuinely sensed my parents, children, siblings, and life partners coming together as one,” said one of the seekers attending the event, “We experienced immense love and compassion for one another.”

People from various countries experienced compassion in their hearts and committed to spreading compassion throughout their families, organizations, and societies. In India, millions of people joined the #WorldOnenessDay Twitter trend, urging their families to join them in wishing humanity a bright and peaceful future.

