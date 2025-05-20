Youtuber, vlogger and influencer Jyoti Malhotra’s father finally broke silence on his daughter’s alleged links with Pakistan terming her Pakistani spy. She was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. He rejected these claims.

Youtuber, vlogger and influencer Jyoti Malhotra’s father finally broke silence on his daughter’s alleged links with Pakistan terming her Pakistani spy. She was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. When asked about the allegations against her daughter, her father, Haris Malhotra, sharply rejected these claims and said, “If any person travels somewhere that does not mean that he or she is a spy. Jyoti travelled after getting permission from the embassy along with her passport and visa and not just like that on her own will. Even I don't travel anywhere myself.”

Jyoti Malhotra's father rejects spy claims

Haris Malhotra said that before Jyoti Malhotra was given a visa, authorities came home and enquired everything about her. “They gave her permission to travel to Pakistan only after finding nothing wrong about her. Two people were even made witness and only after completing the entire legal process including all enquiries, Jyoti was given permission to go to Pakistan.”

Jyoti’s father initially told the media that she used to go to Delhi and then changed his stance by admiting she went to Pakistan few times. In an earlier interview with ANI, Haris Malhotra said that his daughter made YouTube videos and had visited Pakistan. He demanded the return of phones taken by police. He said that the police first came to their house on Thursday. He said police have taken their bank documents, phone, laptop, and passport. He said his daughter used to visit Delhi and had been in Hisar for the last four-five days.

“She made YouTube videos. She used to visit Pakistan and other places,” Haris Malhotra told ANI. Asked how many times she had visited Pakistan, Malhotra said he did not know. He said she went to Pakistan after getting necessary permissions. “If she has some friends there can't she call them? I have no demands but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us," he said.

Jyoti Rani was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information.