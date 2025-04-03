"SPRIBE’s strategic partnerships with household names around the world, like UFC and WWE as well as AC Milan, enable us to capitalize on emerging markets, including India, where demand for our unique online gaming experiences is growing exponentially,” said David Natroshvili,- founder & CEO SPRIBE.

New Delhi [India], April 2: Gaming technology company SPRIBE has entered into a multi-year partnership with UFC and WWE to further expand its name recognition, a key strategic driver as the company looks to expand its presence in key regions of the world, including Asia. India, in particular, has become among SPRIBE’s top-performing growth markets, with significant gains in 2024. With an unprecedented surge driven by partnerships with leading B2B partners, SPRIBE has captivated the country’s burgeoning gaming community. This growth reflects India’s dynamic digital landscape, characterized by increasing smartphone penetration and a young, tech-savvy population.

"SPRIBE’s strategic partnerships with household names around the world, like UFC and WWE as well as AC Milan, enable us to capitalize on emerging markets, including India, where demand for our unique online gaming experiences is growing exponentially,” said David Natroshvili, the founder and CEO of SPRIBE.

Reaching New Heights with UFC and WWE

In recent interviews, Natroshvili shared that SPRIBE’s partnership agreements with UFC and WWE will feature company branding prominently, on the Octagon canvas at UFC’s globally broadcast events and at select marquee showcases for WWE. The sponsorships deals will also include social media campaigns and premium hospitality experiences, tailored to resonate with India’s increasingly affluent audiences.

"India represents significant greenfield opportunity for SPRIBE, and we believe our alignment with brands like UFC and WWE align a shared vision for delivering unmatched entertainment to fans far beyond the United States,” Natroshvili said.

India’s iGaming sector has experienced explosive growth in recent years, fueled by an increasing number of mobile gamers and improved digital infrastructure. In 2024, SPRIBE’s player acquisition in India outpaced all other regions, cementing the country’s status as a cornerstone of the company’s expansion strategy. Natroshvili credits the widespread adoption of SPRIBE-built products to the company’s prioritization with intuitive design.

"We pride ourselves on recruiting the best of the best as far as engineers,” Natroshvili said. “As a company engineering gaming experiences for a vast global audience, only the most talented minds can successfully orchestrate robust technology that can stand up to varying levels of bandwidth around the world’s emerging market, while also delivering end-user interfaces that are as engaging as they are streamlined.”

Launched by SPRIBE in 2019, the company’s flagship product, Aviator, has redefined multiplayer crash games. Players are drawn to its simple yet thrilling concept: React fast before the plane on your screen crashes. Its social elements, including live chats and leaderboards, add to its appeal in India, where gaming is as much about community as it is about competition.

"What sets Aviator apart is its ability to bring people together through gaming," Natroshvili explained. "In a country like India, where community is at the heart of culture, Aviator offers an experience that players can share and celebrate."

SPRIBE is committed to ensuring that its gaming experiences align with India’s cultural and regulatory frameworks, Natroshvili says. The company works closely with local partners to promote responsible use of online platforms, which includes allowing only adults aged 18 and up to create user accounts.

"Online gaming should always be about fun and inclusion," the CEO said. "We are dedicated to building platforms that players can both enjoy and trust.”

India’s growing fandom for UFC and WWE provides SPRIBE with a unique opportunity to introduce Aviator to millions of new players. With UFC’s expanding presence in India and WWE’s long-standing popularity, these partnerships offer unparalleled platforms for visibility and engagement.

Fans can expect co-branded activations, exclusive in-game content, and localized campaigns designed specifically for Indian audiences. These initiatives aim to deepen the connection between Aviator and the country’s vibrant gaming culture.

"India is not just a market for us; it’s a source of inspiration," Natroshvili said. "The energy and enthusiasm of Indian players drive us to innovate and create experiences that truly resonate."

Looking ahead, SPRIBE plans to launch localized features and campaigns tailored specifically for Indian players. From co-branded campaigns to in-game elements that reflect multicultural diversity, the company aims to create a gaming experience that feels unique to its audiences.

