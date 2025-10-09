'Spoke to my friend': PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump, congratulates him on success of Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, i.e., October 9, congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, i.e., October 9, congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan. In a post on 'X', PM Modi addressed the US President as a "friend", adding that he reviewed the "good progress" achieved in trade negotiations.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks", PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'.

Earlier today, Modi welcomed the efforts of Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end hostilities with Palestine and facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza. "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said.

First phase of Gaza peace plan

On Wednesday, i.e., October 8, Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan. The first phase calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. Notably, this is a part of the 20-point peace plan proposed by President Trump to end hostilities in Gaza. The development came after rounds of negotiation in Cairo involving US, Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials.

The official document was signed in Egypt. Furthermore, Trump is expected to visit Israel and Egypt later this week. Going by the first phase of the peace proposal, Hamas will release 48 Israeli captives, kidnapped by the terror group during the October 7 attack. However, 20 of the captives are believed to be alive.

In exchange, Israel will also release the Palestinian prisoners who were either imprisoned or detained by Israeli forces during the conflict.