Spoke to Modi on Taliban deal, India would like to see it happen: Donald Trump

US troops have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the US-Taliban deal, and noted that "India would like to see it happen."

"I spoke to PM Modi on it. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close. Everybody is happy about it," Trump said at a press conference in the national capital.

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on February 29 provided that both sides observe a weeklong reduction in violence in Afghanistan which started from Saturday midnight.

The agreement will be signed in presence of International observers, a Taliban spokesman said in a statement. The deal will be signed in Doha, Qatar.

The peace agreement is touted to be significant as it is likely to lead to a permanent cease-fire and withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan. It will also include intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would include government officials.

“Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political road map for Afghanistan,” Pompeo said in a statement.

"Following lengthy negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America, both parties agreed to sign the finalised accord in the presence of international observers," a statement released by Taliban spokesman stated.

The move seems very significant considering it will initiate a peaceful solution to the neverending turmoil in Afghanisthan after decades of war between the US forces, the Afghan government, and the Taliban.

