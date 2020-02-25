Spoke to Modi on Taliban deal, India would like to see it happen: Donald Trump

Headlines

Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: How Manipur debate overpowered Parliament session

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Meet Ansar Shaikh, youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE at 21

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Limited Time Offer: Fastrack smartwatches at 50-60% off, plus an extra 5% off by using our exclusive discount code

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

HomeIndia

India

Spoke to Modi on Taliban deal, India would like to see it happen: Donald Trump

US troops have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 07:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the US-Taliban deal, and noted that "India would like to see it happen."

"I spoke to PM Modi on it. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close. Everybody is happy about it," Trump said at a press conference in the national capital.

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on February 29 provided that both sides observe a weeklong reduction in violence in Afghanistan which started from Saturday midnight.

The agreement will be signed in presence of International observers, a Taliban spokesman said in a statement. The deal will be signed in Doha, Qatar.

The peace agreement is touted to be significant as it is likely to lead to a permanent cease-fire and withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan. It will also include intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would include government officials.

“Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political road map for Afghanistan,” Pompeo said in a statement.

"Following lengthy negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America, both parties agreed to sign the finalised accord in the presence of international observers," a statement released by Taliban spokesman stated.

The move seems very significant considering it will initiate a peaceful solution to the neverending turmoil in Afghanisthan after decades of war between the US forces, the Afghan government, and the Taliban.

US troops have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

16 mobile phones reportedly stolen at Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 promotional event in Ghaziabad

Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, who cracked IIT, UPSC in same year, was inspired by helping slum children, got AIR...

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries to double Rs 75,000 crore investment in green energy

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE