Spitting, smoking in Maharashtra punishable by law, will attract fine or jail term

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly in the state with no signs of stopping, the Maharashtra government has decided strict action against people found spitting, blowing their nose in public, or smoking.

With the extraordinary powers bestowed upon the state through the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and various sections of the IPC, serious punishments could be meted out to the potential offenders.

It has issued a notification that stated that offenders will face up to six months in jail and repeat offenders up to two years in jail.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 60,000 positive cases of infection and 2098 deaths till Saturday.

In view of the deadly virus, the state has decided to implement strict laws against spitting, blowing nose in public, and even smoking in public, state's public health minister Rajesh Tope said.

“Spitting is also contributing to spreading Covid-19. Considering this, we have decided to implement the prohibitory laws more strictly. Repeat offenders will be jailed for a minimum of six months,” Tope said.

COVID-19 is a contagious disease that can spread through the acts of coughing, sneezing, and spitting of the infected patient. In addition, leaving one's spit in the midst of a public place also causes other diseases and infections to spread, other than the coronavirus.

Under the Bombay Police Act, BMC is imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for the first three offences of spitting and smoking in public.

Meanwhile, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003, smoking in public places was banned. A ban has also been imposed the manufacture, storage, distribution, transport, and sale of tobacco in 2013.