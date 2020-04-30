Spitting in public places in Kolkata might invite arrest, fines

In a bid to intensify the measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus in West Bengal’s capital city of Kolkata, police have formulated guidelines to prevent people from spitting in public places.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, a person who is caught spitting in public might invite arrest and can be fined between Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000 as per the West Bengal Prohibition of Smoking & Spitting & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers & Minors Act.

Sources also said that top brass of Kolkata Police has asked the field officers to prosecute those who are caught spitting in place of public work under the West Bengal Prohibition of Smoking & Spitting & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers & Minors Act.

“This Act allows a person to be prosecuted who spits in place of public work or use like - auditoriums, hospital buildings, health institutions, educational institutions, libraries, court buildings, public offices and public conveyances including Railways,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

He further added, “In case of a person is caught spitting in thoroughfares or open maidan, he will be prosecuted under the Calcutta Police Act or the Disaster Management Act.”

Kolkata Police on Wednesday registered the first case under the West Bengal Prohibition of Smoking & Spitting & Protection of Health of Non-Smokers & Minors Act in the lockdown period. A 55-year-old Kumar Gourisaria was prosecuted by New Alipore Police Station on Wednesday for spitting in a public place.