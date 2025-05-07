Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar hailed India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising that "those who do not learn through diplomatic means have to taught a lesson".

Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar hailed India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising that "those who do not learn through diplomatic means have to taught a lesson". Indian armed forces carried out 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, i.e., May 7, targetting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In the Pahalgam massacre - deadliest since the Pulwama tragedy in 2019 - as many as 26 people were killed as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley on April 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, previously, vowed to avenge the attack and punish the terrorists and their backers in ways "far beyond their imagination".

In a video message posted by news agency ANI on 'X', Ravishankar said, " Terrorism is against humanity and it has to be uprooted. Our deities keep flower in one hand and weapon in another. Those who don't learn through diplomatic means have to be taught a lesson. India took a smart step in the matter and only targeted terror bases."

The spiritual Guru further asserted that the country is heading in the right direction under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. "Indians within the country and abroad are afraid of what might happen. I want to reassure them that everything will be good and the country is taking the right decisions under the leadership of PM Modi, so nobody has to worry about terror..." he stated.

Watch

"To serve justice to Pahalgam victims"

'Operation Sindoor' successfully destroyed major terror camps linked to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. After the operation - one of the most significant military actions carried out since 1971 - Wing Commander Vyomika Singh along with other officials addressed mediapersons in the national capital.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Singh said.