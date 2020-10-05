SpiceJet to start non-stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai to London Heathrow from this date

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4, 2020, thus becoming the first Indian low-cost airline to operate flights to the UK. These flights will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK.

The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights.

The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

Designated as an 'Indian scheduled carrier' to operate to the United Kingdom and the United States of America, SpiceJet had initially secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport from September 1 to October 23, 2020. Heathrow Airport had later extended the slots allotted to SpiceJet for the entire winter schedule.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "I am proud of the fact that SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK."

SpiceJet fares

To celebrate the launch of its first long-haul flight, the airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555/- on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes.

The equivalent return fare in Pound Sterling is GBP 565. The one-way starting fare will be Rs 25,555/- (GBP 270) on Delhi–London and Mumbai-London routes and Rs 29,555/- (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes.

SpiceJet flight schedules

SpiceJet will connect Delhi with London twice-a-week and Mumbai with London once-a-week. From Delhi, SpiceJet flight will depart at 1 pm (local time) on every Friday and Sunday and reach London at 5.30 pm (local time) on the same day.

From Mumbai, the flight will depart every Monday at 12.45 pm (local time) and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm (local time) on the same day.

Flights from London to Delhi will depart every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm (local time) which will arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am (local time) the next day.

Flights from London to Mumbai will depart every Sunday at 7.30 pm (local time) which will arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am (local time) on the following day.

Bookings are open on Spicejet's official website, mobile app, and online travel portals and travel agents.

On August 20, SpiceJet had operated its maiden long-haul charter flight from London's Heathrow airport to repatriate 329 Indian and British nationals.

The airline has operated 800 charter and Vande Bharat flights to help repatriate close to 1.3 lakh stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals to and from countries such as UK, Italy, Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.