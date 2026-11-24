ALPA India has warned that SpiceJet's financial troubles, including delayed salaries and concerns over maintenance payments.

ALPA India questioned what it described as the DGCA's apparent double standards in enforcing employment-related regulations. (Image credit: Twitter)

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to examine whether SpiceJet's financial difficulties are creating risks for flight safety.

In a letter dated November 17, the association raised concerns over delayed salary payments to pilots and cabin crew, pending payments to maintenance organisations and spare-parts suppliers, and the pressure faced by employees during repeated flight disruptions.

ALPA India warned that financial uncertainty and stress caused by unpaid salaries could affect the alertness, concentration and decision-making of employees responsible for passenger safety.

It said aviation professionals should not have to perform safety-critical duties while struggling to meet their basic financial commitments.

Delayed flights leave frontline staff facing passenger anger

The association also highlighted the difficulties faced by pilots, cabin crew and ground staff during delays, cancellations and other operational disruptions.

According to ALPA India, frontline employees are increasingly facing passenger frustration and hostility even though they have little control over management decisions that lead to such disruptions.

The pilots' body said the situation was adding to the pressure on employees who are already dealing with uncertainty over their salaries and working conditions.

ALPA raises concerns over aircraft maintenance payments

The letter also flagged the possible impact of financial constraints on aircraft maintenance.

ALPA India warned that delays in payments to maintenance organisations, spare-parts suppliers and other essential service providers could result in aircraft being grounded and further operational disruptions.

It also expressed concern that such difficulties could increase the workload and pressure on engineering personnel responsible for maintaining aircraft.

Pilots' body questions DGCA's approach to salary delays

ALPA India questioned what it described as the DGCA's apparent double standards in enforcing employment-related regulations.

The association pointed out that the regulator strictly applies Civil Aviation Requirements concerning notice periods and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) when pilots want to leave an airline.

However, when airlines delay or fail to pay salaries, employees are reportedly told that the regulator cannot intervene in contractual matters.

"If notice periods are justified in the interest of flight safety, persistent non-payment of salaries must equally be recognised as a flight safety concern," the association said.

ALPA seeks urgent action from Civil Aviation Ministry

The association has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to urgently examine the safety implications of financial distress at SpiceJet and other similarly affected airlines.

Its demands include:

Closer monitoring of aircraft maintenance resources and payments.

Timely payment of salaries to pilots and cabin crew.

A faster release and NOC process when employers have demonstrably failed to meet their contractual obligations.

The letter was signed by Captain Sam Thomas, President and IFALPA Director of ALPA India. It was also marked to the Director General of Civil Aviation and the Prime Minister's Office.

SpiceJet faces continued scrutiny

The concerns come amid continuing operational difficulties at SpiceJet, with flight disruptions and passenger complaints adding to questions about the airline's financial and operational position.

ALPA India's letter has brought attention to the possible link between an airline's financial health, employee welfare and the safety of its operations.