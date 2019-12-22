SpiceJet responds to Pragya Thakur's charge on change of allotted seat

SpiceJet on Sunday responded to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's accusation that she was denied her allotted seat in a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Thakur filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director on Saturday, claiming that the airline crew's behaviour was not right on the Delhi bound flight claiming that she was inconvenienced by their conduct.

According to the sources quoted by Zee News, Pragya created a ruckus over the incident and refused to deboard the aircraft after landing.

Thakur told the media that she lodged a complaint with the airport director after she was denied the booked seat.

"They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” she said.

"I approached the Airport Director and filed a written complaint with him regarding the same. Trains, flights are for the convenience of the public, as public representatives we are responsible for the treatment common people will get. Therefore, it was my responsibility to file a complaint regarding this," she was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Airport Director Anil Vikram also confirmed that the BJP leader has filed a complaint against the carrier.

"We received a complaint from the MP about the incident. At present we cannot comment over the issue as it is an internal process. We will seek information from SpiceJet and their crews about the incident with MP in details, because SpiceJet has their own rules and regulation for such kind of incident," Airport director Vikram said in a statement.

Here is the full statement by SpiceJet (sic):

SpiceJet had the privilege to have Honourable Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair.

The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs.

As the Hon'ble Ms. Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn't aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger.

She was requested by the crew to shift to 2 A/B (non emergency row) due to safety reasons but she refused. The duty manager and other staff also requested her to move to another seat.

She asked for the safety instruction document wherein the exit door policy is mentioned and the same was shown to her to provide clarity.

As the flight was getting delayed other passengers were becoming restless and requested Hon'ble Ms. Thakur to change her seat but she refused. Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload Hon'ble Ms. Thakur as she refused to change her seat.

Finally, Hon'ble Pragya Thakur agreed to change her seat from 1A to 2B and the flight departed. We regret for the inconvenience caused. However, safety of our passengers is paramount at SpiceJet.