Spicejet pilot tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home

Spice Jet on Sunday stated that one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline announced that his test results came out on March 28. The last domestic flight he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi.

The officer has quarantined himself at home, the airline's spokesperson said.

"As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days. All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him," the airline's spokesperson said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 979 on Saturday even as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 30,000.

The number of deaths recorded in India is 25, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With 186 cases, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country, followed by Kerala with 182.