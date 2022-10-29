SpiceJet passenger, who fractured spine in turbulence on Mumbai-Durgapur flight, dies; THIS happened only once before

SpiceJet (File)

A 48-year-old passenger who was injured due o turbulence in May died last month, SpiceJet said on Saturday. The man has been identified as Akbar Ansari who was traveling from Mumbai to Durgapur. He had severe spinal injuries and was on ventilator support for a month before passing away on September 26, the company said.

The incident took place on May 1. During descent, the Mumbai-Durgapur flight was hit by severe turbulence in which 14 people were injured.

Ansari died of sepsis in shock caused by the spinal injury.

This is only the second time in India that death took place due to turbulence injuries. In 1980, in West Bengal's Rampurhat, two people died on an Indian Airlines flight due to severe turbulence.

SpiceJet said in a statement that it extended all possible assistance to the passenger and paid the hospital expenses. It added that it would compensate as per the rules.

Another passenger had a head injury but he was discharged.

Akbar Ansari's brother told PTI that the victim was seated on the side site when they felt a jerk. He claimed the seat belt Ansari was wearing broke. He and other family members tried to hold him down but the efforts went in vain. He was badly injured.

He was later diagnosed with a spinal fracture.

SpiceJet, however, said the crew made several announcements regarding seat belts but many didn't heed the advice leading to injuries.