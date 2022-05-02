SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight caught in storm during landing, many injured

(Image Source: IANS/File)

At least 40 passengers where injured when a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal was caught amid severe turbulence on Sunday evening during landing at the airport. Of the injured passaengers, 12 received serious injuries but are now said to be in a stable condition. Sources said that the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the incident onboard the 189-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Officials said the plane flew into a storm while landing, leading to passengers going into panic. The injuries were mostly due to cabin baggage falling on passengers, including on the head of some.

Read | IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur, DGCA orders probe

Today SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur: SpiceJet spokesperson pic.twitter.com/fJyG1ztghc May 1, 2022

A probe is underway to ascertain how the Boeing B737 aircraft got caught in the storm. The plane ran itself into major mid-air turbulence following extreme bad weather. However, the plane full of passengers was properly pulled out of the storm by the experienced pilots.

The aircraft took off from Mumbai a few minutes after 5 pm Sunday and was approaching Durgapur's Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport after a two-hour flight when it encountered the turbulence. It managed to land safely at 7.15 pm.

The SpiceJet expressed regret at the unfortunate incident. In a statement, the company said that immediate medical aid was provided after the plane landed at Durgapur. "SpiceJet regrets this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical aid to the injured," he said.