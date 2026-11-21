SpiceJet is going through one of the worst crises in its history as a budget carrier, and passengers are now alleging that the airline is continuing to sell tickets for flights that have already been cancelled or were never going to operate. Over the past few days, the cash-strapped airline has called off most of its flights. That has led to a flood of angry posts from affected passengers on social media. Refunds, too, remain stuck.

SpiceJet is going through one of the worst crises in its history as a budget carrier, and passengers are now alleging that the airline is continuing to sell tickets for flights that have already been cancelled or were never going to operate. Over the past few days, the cash-strapped airline has called off most of its flights. That has led to a flood of angry posts from affected passengers on social media. Refunds, too, remain stuck.

In the middle of this turmoil, the way SpiceJet is taking bookings has come under the scanner. A number of users have pointed out that the airline's own portal was still offering tickets for flights that had almost no chance of taking off.

Customers flag issue

For example, tickets were still listed for sale on November 21 for Mumbai-Dubai flight SG-5060, even though the flight has not operated for the past one week. The screenshots are included below.

"This is just one exhibit on how SpiceJet is now earning money from passengers in an immoral way. SG-5060 hasn't operated to Dubai for the last 7 days as Dubai airport has suspended operations for payment default," tweeted aviation journalist Arindam Majumder.

"Multiple such flights are open for sale, which the airline didn't intend to operate," he further said.

Over unpaid dues of AED 14 million (around Rs 35.85 crore) to ground-handling company DNATA, Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet on November 12. The airline had failed to clear the outstanding payments. SpiceJet has said it was working to resolve the issue.

Entrepreneur Sanjay Bafna pointed out that SpiceJet was still selling tickets across its full published timetable, even though it was operating roughly 15 daily flights.

Another frustrated passenger said he was "experiencing this exact trap". "SpiceJet cancelled my SG-720 flight twice, stranding my family. They stay dead silent on X with dead helplines, while the OTA washes its hands," said the user, Shiv Kumar.

SpiceJet's response

SpiceJet has not responded to the issue, however.

However, it must be noted that tickets can sometimes remain visible as available on booking apps if schedules and booking systems are not updated immediately after a cancellation. That could also be a factor.



Getting refund has become major challenge

Meanwhile, getting a refund has become another ordeal for passengers whose flights have been cancelled. Several passengers have complained that they are still waiting for refunds even 20 days after their flights were cancelled. One passenger even said he got a message stating that the refund would only be credited in January 2027.

Jasleen Kaur, one passenger, said the SpiceJet flight she booked through an online travel agency (OTA) was cancelled by the airline. But when she approached SpiceJet, she alleged, she was told to contact the OTA. The booking platform, meanwhile, sent her back to the airline.

Several passengers complained that SpiceJet customer support was of little help, with automated AI responses being the only option available.

What went wrorng with SpiceJet

Amid a severe fund crunch, SpiceJet has been cancelling well over half of its scheduled flights daily since mid-November.

The airline has been operating barely 10-15 flights a day out of the 66 daily flights approved for its winter schedule. Even those operating flights are facing considerable delays, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

Importantly, these disruptions are happening ahead of the peak winter travel period.

Over 7,000 complaints against the airline have been received by the Centre on its redressal portal, AirSewa, according to a PTI report.

The DGCA on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the airline as the crisis only deepened by the day, citing repeated non-compliance with rules, escalating flight disruptions, and unpaid dues. It has given SpiceJet seven days to respond.

There is no single reason behind the mess at SpiceJet. Before the Covid pandemic, it was the country's second-largest airline with a domestic market share of 15%.