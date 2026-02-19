FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace

Low-cost airline SpiceJet clarified its operations have not been affected due to Bangladesh’s decision to prevent the airline from using its airspace over pending dues. The issue arose after Bangladeshi authorities barred the carrier aircraft from accessing its airspace.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Low-cost airline SpiceJet clarified its operations have not been affected due to Bangladesh’s decision to prevent the airline from using its airspace over pending dues. The issue arose after Bangladeshi authorities barred the carrier aircraft from accessing its airspace due to failure to repay outstanding payment. The authorities said that they reminded the Indian airline, but they did not pay heed.  

SpiceJet did not make it clear how much the amount was but said that the matter is under discussion.  

SpiJet responds

“We are in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges. These are routine industry issues, and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements,” the airline said in a statement on Thursday. It added that it is making efforts to resolve the matter at the earliest.  

SpiceJet’s recovery has gathered momentum in the last few months. The airline has doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) increasing from around 55 crores to 105 crores, showing a drastic rise in network strength. Building on this momentum, SpiceJet seeks to increase its capacity even more during the year, targeting 220 crore ASKMs by Winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network. The expansion will facilitate the airline with strengthening connectivity, improving operational reliability and meeting strong passenger demand, while maintaining a disciplined and sustainable approach to growth. 

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network. The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers.” 
 

