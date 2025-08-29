SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight makes priority landing after facing mid-air emergency, here's what we know so far

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE
INDIA
A Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi made a priority landing on Friday after a cabin pressure warning triggered a mid-air emergency. According to the airline, flight SG 385 experienced a rapid descent during approach following the warning, after which a priority landing was made.
"On August 29, 2025, SpiceJet flight SG 385 operating from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a rapid descent during approach following a rise in cabin altitude, which triggered a cabin altitude warning. The crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures, and the Captain requested priority landing as a precautionary measure," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.
"The aircraft landed safely in Srinagar and passengers and crew disembarked normally," the spokesperson added.
No injuries were reported, and the aircraft will undergo a technical inspection before its next flight.
With inputs from ANI