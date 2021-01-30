SpiceJet announces 20 new flights on its domestic network

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeIndia

India

SpiceJet announces 20 new flights on its domestic network

After connecting Pakyong with Delhi, SpiceJet airline will now also connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.

article-main
Latest News

Sameer Dixit

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 07:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

SpiceJet on Saturday announced the starting of 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities including Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi among others. Airline's domestic expansion plan, will also connect Jaipur with Goa via Surat. The Airline will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun.

The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route, said the airline's press release. All 20 new flights would be started in February, it stated. All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective February 1, 2021 and February 10, 2021. 

After connecting Pakyong with Delhi, the airline will now also connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme. 

While the flights on Jaipur-Dehradun will operate four-times-a-week, flights between Jaipur-Amritsar will operate thrice-a-week. Flights connecting Jaipur with Udaipur, Goa and Delhi will operate daily along with flight between Delhi and Dehradun. Flights on Kolkata-Pakyong sector will operate five-times-a-week.

SpiceJet has also announced an introductory promotional fare ranging between Rs 2,407 and Rs 3,981 for its new services. The new services will be operated by its Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

SpiceJet introductory fares

The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at INR3200/- on Kolkata- Pakyong and Pakyong - Kolkata, INR 3300 /- on Jaipur-Udaipur, INR 2999 /- on Udaipur-Jaipur, INR 2407 /- on Delhi-Dehradun, INR 2804 /- on Dehradun- Delhi ,INR 3804 /- on Jaipur-Dehradun, INR 3457 /-  on Dehradun-Jaipur, INR 3313 /- on Jaipur-Amritsar, INR 2999 /- on Amritsar-Jaipur, INR 4328 /- on Jaipur-Surat, INR 2932 /- on Surat-Goa, INR 3589 /- on Goa-Surat, INR 3981 /- on Surat-Jaipur, INR 2380 /- on Delhi-Jaipur and INR 2754 /- on Jaipur-Delhi route. 

With the new flights, passengers from cities such as Jaipur, Dehradun, Pakyong and Surat will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month

Youth takes 17-year-old 'Pakistani' girl to police station in Moradabad, know what happened...

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture, venues, date, time - All you need to know

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE