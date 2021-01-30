SpiceJet announces 20 new flights on its domestic network

After connecting Pakyong with Delhi, SpiceJet airline will now also connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.

SpiceJet on Saturday announced the starting of 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities including Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi among others. Airline's domestic expansion plan, will also connect Jaipur with Goa via Surat. The Airline will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun.

The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route, said the airline's press release. All 20 new flights would be started in February, it stated. All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective February 1, 2021 and February 10, 2021.

After connecting Pakyong with Delhi, the airline will now also connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.

While the flights on Jaipur-Dehradun will operate four-times-a-week, flights between Jaipur-Amritsar will operate thrice-a-week. Flights connecting Jaipur with Udaipur, Goa and Delhi will operate daily along with flight between Delhi and Dehradun. Flights on Kolkata-Pakyong sector will operate five-times-a-week.

SpiceJet has also announced an introductory promotional fare ranging between Rs 2,407 and Rs 3,981 for its new services. The new services will be operated by its Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

SpiceJet introductory fares

The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at INR3200/- on Kolkata- Pakyong and Pakyong - Kolkata, INR 3300 /- on Jaipur-Udaipur, INR 2999 /- on Udaipur-Jaipur, INR 2407 /- on Delhi-Dehradun, INR 2804 /- on Dehradun- Delhi ,INR 3804 /- on Jaipur-Dehradun, INR 3457 /- on Dehradun-Jaipur, INR 3313 /- on Jaipur-Amritsar, INR 2999 /- on Amritsar-Jaipur, INR 4328 /- on Jaipur-Surat, INR 2932 /- on Surat-Goa, INR 3589 /- on Goa-Surat, INR 3981 /- on Surat-Jaipur, INR 2380 /- on Delhi-Jaipur and INR 2754 /- on Jaipur-Delhi route.

With the new flights, passengers from cities such as Jaipur, Dehradun, Pakyong and Surat will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network.