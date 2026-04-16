Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Hamza was an author and journalist too, see list of his books, journal
SpiceJet, Akasa Air Collision: Aircraft hit at Delhi's IGI Airport, suffer damage; Watch viral video
Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash
How Swatilina Barik's work is changing the way we see immigration?
Yash finally breaks silence to VFX's criticism in Ramayana, admits Ranbir Kapoor's film looks 'photorealistic': 'We’re aiming at topnotch product'
8th Pay Commission: Salary hike, pension boost, fitment factor explained for central govt employees and pensioners
Lalit Modi blames PCB for India-Pak cricket freeze, calls it 'politicisation by Pakistan'
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, achieves massive milestone in match-winning innings for RCB
PM Modi bats for Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha: 'No need to give it political colour'
IPL 2026: Can Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma step up without Rohit Sharma? MI race for tough test vs unbeaten PBKS
INDIA
In a statement after the incident, Akasa Air said: "Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked."
A taxiing SpiceJet plane collided with a stationary Akasa aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Thursday, resulting in damage to both the planes. No persons were injured in the incident, that took place around 2:15 pm near Terminal 1, reports said. The right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft suffered damage, while the left-side horizontal stabilizer of the Akasa Air plane was hit. The Spicejet plane had returned from Leh and was pulling into the gate. The Akasa plane involved in the incident was due to fly to Hyderabad.
In a statement after the incident, Akasa Air said: "Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest." It added: "In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation. At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."
BREAKING: Crash reported at Delhi Airport after a SpiceJet aircraft struck an Akasa Air plane, clipping its wing. pic.twitter.com/7WuKmu6bgQ— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2026
This is a breaking story and will be updated.