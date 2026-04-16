SpiceJet, Akasa Air Collision: Aircraft hit at Delhi's IGI Airport, suffer damage; Watch viral video

In a statement after the incident, Akasa Air said: "Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked."

A taxiing SpiceJet plane collided with a stationary Akasa aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Thursday, resulting in damage to both the planes. No persons were injured in the incident, that took place around 2:15 pm near Terminal 1, reports said. The right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft suffered damage, while the left-side horizontal stabilizer of the Akasa Air plane was hit. The Spicejet plane had returned from Leh and was pulling into the gate. The Akasa plane involved in the incident was due to fly to Hyderabad.

In a statement after the incident, Akasa Air said: "Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest." It added: "In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation. At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."

BREAKING: Crash reported at Delhi Airport after a SpiceJet aircraft struck an Akasa Air plane, clipping its wing. pic.twitter.com/7WuKmu6bgQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2026

This is a breaking story and will be updated.