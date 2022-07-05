SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing after windshield cracks mid-air, second incident in a day

Image for representation

According to DGCA, a SpiceJet Q400 plane's windshield cracked at 23,000 feet altitude on Tuesday, forcing a priority landing at Mumbai's international airport. Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi due to a defective fuel indication.

During the last 17 days, SpiceJet planes have had at least seven mechanical malfunctions.

The two incidents that occurred on Tuesday are being investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with the prior five events, according to authorities.

Officials said the Kandla-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield's outer pane cracked.

The pilots then conducted priority landing at the Mumbai airport, they said.

Reacting on the latest incident, SpiceJet said, "On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai."

(With inputs from PTI)