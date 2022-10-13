Search icon
SpiceJet aircraft lands safely in Hyderabad after detecting smoke mid-air, DGCA orders probe

The pilot of flight SG 3735 noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), who in turn alerted the ground staff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@SrikanthMulupal

On Wednesday, a SpiceJet aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

The plane, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB (Goa- Hyderabad) was carrying over 86 people onboard, landed safely, and passengers disembarked at the L1 taxiway through the emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while leaving the plane, DGCA said adding that all passengers disembarked safely.

The DGCA has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. The pilot of flight SG 3735 noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), who in turn alerted the ground staff. The plane made a safe landing on Wednesday night, the DGCA spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was detected in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked," SpiceJet's spokesperson said.

In recent incidents, serious safety issues have been reported including cracks in the windshield, water seepage in the Mumbai Jabalpur flight, failure of fuel indicator, and fire in the engine of a Patna-bound flight from Delhi.SpiceJet is facing a lot of criticism regarding safety reasons. The recent incidents with SpiceJet have made passengers question the safety of the airlines. 

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed SpiceJet to operate only 50 percent of flights for its summer schedule. SpiceJet assured the passengers that this will not affect their flight services.

