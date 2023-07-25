Headlines

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

ICC introduces first-ever umpire education course for aspiring match officials; details here

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 5 must-watch films on this day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

HomeIndia

India

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

An official at the airport said that around 8 pm, a fire was reported in one of the engines of the grounded aircraft.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An engine of a grounded SpiceJet Q400 plane caught fire at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening, and the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, according to officials. A SpiceJet spokesperson said a fire warning was observed in an engine of the Q400 aircraft that was under maintenance, and the fire extinguisher was discharged.

The spokesperson also added that as a precaution, the fire brigade was called and that the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe. An official at the airport said that around 8 pm, the fire was reported in one of the engines of the grounded aircraft, and later the fire was extinguished.

"On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 engine," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Q400 is a turbo-prop aircraft.

As per the airline's website, it has Q400s that can accommodate 78 passengers and 90 passengers. Earlier in the day, aviation regulator DGCA said it has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime.

READ | Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

PM Modi makes 'East India Company, Indian Mujahideen' attack at Opposition's INDIA alliance

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE