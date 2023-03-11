SPG commando involved in PM Modi's security convoy drowns in canal, here's what happened (Photo: Twitter/@MrGanu11)

An SPG commando, who was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security convoy, drowned in a canal on Thursday. The SPG commando has been identified as Ganesh Sukhdev Gite who reportedly joined CISF in 2011.

According to reports, he came to his native village Mendhi in Sinnar taluka of Nashik. Ganesh along with his wife Rupali, seven-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son visited Shirdi on Thursday morning.

While returning home on a motorbike, his daughter was sitting on the bike tank. Her leg got stuck in the bike's handle, due to which the bike lost its balance. Subsequently, the bike fell into the canal along with his family.

Ganesh reportedly helped locals rescue his wife and children but could not pull himself out of the canal. The 36-year-old was a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commando, who had been on deputation to the Special Protection Group, said the police.

