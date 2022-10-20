'Spend your money on sweets': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing to Manoj Tiwari's plea against Delhi firecracker ban

Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined urgent hearing to a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari challenging Delhi government’s decision to ban sale, purchase and usage of firecrackers during festive season in the national capital region.

"Let people breathe fresh air," the court said while citing the rising pollution levels in Delhi and observing that there are other ways to celebrate Diwali.

"Spend your money on sweets," said the bench headed by Justice M R Shah.

Tiwari had approached the top court on October 10 against the AAP government's ban but the court refused to pass any new orders, saying that the court had also given a clear order already.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, representing Tiwari, contended that the pollution is also rising due to stubble burning. However, the bench said it will hear the matter later.

Tiwari said the plea was filed to protect the interests of the public at large who are being harassed for celebrating Diwali which is deemed to be one of the most important festivals of the Hindus.

"That despite of the clear order of this court refusing to put a blanket ban on the firecrackers, various respondents have put a blanket ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in year 2021 and subsequently taken coercive step against the buyer, purchaser and users of the same", said the plea, which had made all state governments and union territories as respondents in the matter.

It contended that this year, the Delhi government has put a blanket ban on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers with immediate effect in the capital till January 1, 2023.

"That in order to implement the blanket ban, Respondent No. 2 (Delhi government) has also announced plans with Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department. This may include FIR against common people for selling and/or using fire-crackers during festive seasons like Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja, etc just like last year."

The plea submitted that this harassment will not only violate freedom of expression and employment (Article 19), the Right to life (Article 21) of people at large but will also infringe freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion of people at large (Article 25).

The plea sought a direction to all respondents to issue fresh guidelines in respect to selling, purchasing or bursting permissible fire-crackers.

